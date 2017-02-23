Global series: the post-truth era

What do Nelson Mandela, Chairman Mao and Spanish politician Pablo Iglesias have in common with Donald Trump? They’re all master storytellers, who use convenient narratives – replete with plots, heroes and battles of good versus evil – to win over citizens.





Given the state of news today, there’s never been greater need to study what we don’t know – and figure out why we’re not supposed to know it.





University educators today face new challenges, with students who are surrounded by a broader spectrum of ideologies and beliefs than ever. How can educators face the new challenges brought by today’s alt-right and post-truth environment?





Only privileged English-speaking, Westerners can think that ‘post-truth’ emerged in 2016. India, the world’s largest democracy has long been a world leader in post-truth politics.





Scientists must bear some responsibility for the post-truth era and the current crisis in democracy. How will the field respond?





Is the election of Donald Trump going to reignite a futile war between science and anti-science, aggravating an already polarised state of affairs?





Research quality-control processes are under fire and science is in crisis. Scientists should think about changing the rules and extending their peer communities.



