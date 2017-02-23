Global series: the post-truth era

How storytelling explains world politics, from Spain to the US
What do Nelson Mandela, Chairman Mao and Spanish politician Pablo Iglesias have in common with Donald Trump? They’re all master storytellers, who use convenient narratives – replete with plots, heroes and battles of good versus evil – to win over citizens.
There’s a word for studying the post-truth world: agnotology
Given the state of news today, there’s never been greater need to study what we don’t know – and figure out why we’re not supposed to know it.
Teaching and learning in a post-truth world
University educators today face new challenges, with students who are surrounded by a broader spectrum of ideologies and beliefs than ever. How can educators face the new challenges brought by today’s alt-right and post-truth environment?
India (like the West) has been a post-truth society for years
Only privileged English-speaking, Westerners can think that ‘post-truth’ emerged in 2016. India, the world’s largest democracy has long been a world leader in post-truth politics.
To tackle the post-truth world, science must reform itself
Scientists must bear some responsibility for the post-truth era and the current crisis in democracy. How will the field respond?
Science wars in the age of Donald Trump
Is the election of Donald Trump going to reignite a futile war between science and anti-science, aggravating an already polarised state of affairs?
From the sugar scam to Brexit, our faith in experts is fading
Research quality-control processes are under fire and science is in crisis. Scientists should think about changing the rules and extending their peer communities.