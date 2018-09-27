The Conversation

Health care is getting cheaper (unless you need a specialist, or a dentist)

Surgeons and dentists cost more, but drugs are getting cheaper. Shutterstock

Health care is getting cheaper (unless you need a specialist, or a dentist)

John Goss, University of Canberra

Author

Disclosure statement

John Goss is a member of the Australian Labor Party.

Partners

University of Canberra provides funding as a member of The Conversation AU.

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

Public and private health expenditure amounted to 10.3% of gross domestic product in 2016-17, almost exactly the same percentage as in 2015-16, according to figures released today by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

That’s because although we spent 5.9% more on health care than the year before, the dollar value of GDP also climbed by 5.9%.

Perhaps you’re not reassured. You might be worried that although overall health expenditure was no more of a burden than previously, more of it was being funded by us rather than the government, in out-of-pocket spending on doctors, pharmaceuticals, and other aids, appliances and services.

Read more: Increased private health insurance premiums don't mean increased value

There’s not much evidence of that either. Out-of-pocket expenditure climbed just 1.4% to A$29.8 billion in 2016-17 – a very small increase as compared to the increase in total health expenditure of 5.9% to A$181 billion in 2016-17. And that’s because the population grew.

Per person, out-of-pocket costs are falling

Spending per person slipped 0.2%.

When adjusted for inflation, so-called real per person out-of-pocket expenditure fell from $A1,231 to A$1,221 – a drop of 0.8%.

Over the five years from 2011-12, real out-of-pocket payments per person climbed only 5%, a big improvement from the five years to 2011-12 when they climbed 29%.

Does this new good news contradict all those claims that out-of-pocket costs are one of the most important issues in the health sector, and “that among wealthy countries we have the third-highest reliance on out-of-pocket payments”?

But out-of-pocket costs remain high

Not at all. Australia has one of the highest ratios of out-of-pocket recurrent health spending among wealthy countries, although it has fallen slightly from 17.9% to 17.7% since 2011-12.

The data help us focus on where we most need to reduce out-of-pocket expenses.

Especially for specialists

For specialists, they are high and growing; an average of A$155 per person, up 43% since 2011-12.

In contrast, out-of-pocket payments for general practitioners were only A$31 per person, up just 4% since 2011-12.

But averages don’t tell us much. The Institute of Health and Welfare says the typical out-of-pocket cost of out-of-hospital medical services varies from A$80 per person to A$255 per person, according to where you live.

Read more: Many Australians pay too much for health care – here's what the government needs to do

Many of these high out-of-pocket payments are in high-income regions where most people can afford to pay, but not everyone in those regions can pay.

A worrying 7.3% of Australian adults who needed to see a specialist in 2016-17 said they delayed or didn’t go because of the cost.

And especially for dentists

For dental services, out-of-pocket costs reached A$240 per person, per year. Even those with private health insurance still paid 46% of dental fees charged.

Many people without insurance avoided the dentist altogether. Some 27% of the bottom fifth of the population, who are most disadvantaged, delayed or did not see a dentist when they should have in 2016-17 due to the cost.

While medicine gets cheaper

On the plus side, per-person out-of-pocket payments for pharmaceuticals have fallen 15% since 2011-12.

That’s due partly to the reduction in the price that occurs when patents expire.

The table below shows the amount spent out-of-pocket per person per year in 2016-17 for the different types of health services.

Also shown is the percent change in real (inflation adjusted) expenditure per person since 2011-12:

  • Medications not subsidised by government: A$394 (10%)

  • Prescription medicines subsidised by government: A$58 (-15%)

  • Dental services: A$240 (11%)

  • Aids and appliances: A$118 (1%)

  • Allied health professional services: A$95 (-17%)

  • Unreferred (GP and other) medical services: A$31 (4%)

  • Referred specialist and other medical services: A$155 (43%)

  • Hospital services: A$133 (9%)

  • Other health services: A$29 (21%)

  • Total health expenditure: A$1,221: (5%)

Calculated by author from AIHW Health expenditure Australia 2016-17

You might also like

Women in Nepal are tapped for volunteer health work. Many take on the work out of a sense of duty, but also gain access to otherwise inaccessible opportunities. Here women are seen on a bus in Pokhara, Nepal. Terry Boynton/Unsplash

Women health-care volunteers have no upward mobility

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 73,200 academics and researchers from 2,540 institutions.

Register now