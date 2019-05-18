Infographic: what we know about the results of Election 2019 so far May 18, 2019 8.04am EDT The Conversation / AAP Images Infographic: what we know about the results of Election 2019 so far May 18, 2019 8.04am EDT Amanda Dunn, Emil Jeyaratnam, Shelley Hepworth, The Conversation Authors Amanda Dunn Section Editor: Politics + Society Emil Jeyaratnam Data + Interactives Editor, The Conversation Shelley Hepworth Section Editor: Technology, The Conversation Partners View all partners Republish this article Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license. As of 10.01pm Saturday, May 18 2019: Coalition ALP House of Representatives Senate Infographic Marginal seats Polling The Greens Liberal Federal election 2019 You might also like In 1990, Bob Hawke and his cabinet looked poised to take climate action. But the following year his prime ministership ended. NAA Bob Hawke, the environmental PM, bequeathed a huge ‘what if’ on climate change Your income, type of work, where you were born, and other social and demographic factors influences your vote more than you may think. The Conversation / Shutterstock You are what you vote: the social and demographic factors that influence your vote Bob Hawke with ministers and staff at the last cabinet meeting in the old Cabinet Room in 1988. AAP Image/Supplied by the National Archives of Australia View from The Hill: Bob Hawke was master of managing government It turns out that betting markets are quite good predictors, on average. www.shutterstock.com Vital Signs: for the best election predictions, look to the betting markets, not the opinion polls