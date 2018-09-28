The Conversation

Logic puzzle: can you solve this baffling Brexit conundrum?

Mark Jago, University of Nottingham

Author

Disclosure statement

Mark Jago does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners

University of Nottingham provides funding as a founding partner of The Conversation UK.

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

So, I am… Shutterstock

At a party, the host arranges the guests in a circle and sticks a post-it note onto each of their foreheads. Each guest can see what’s written on everyone else’s post-it, but not their own.

“You are all Brexit negotiators,” says the host. “Some of you are representing the UK and some the EU, but all of you are negotiating for one or the other and there will be at least one negotiator for each side. The side you are representing is now written on your forehead. UK or EU – does anyone know which they are representing?”

Everyone shakes their head and says they don’t know.

“Does anyone know now?” asks the host.

Again, everyone shakes their head and says “I don’t know”.

But the host persists: “Now does anyone know?”

This cycle continues, to the perplexity of all and the annoyance of some. On the host’s sixth time of asking, the guests, by now wishing they’d gone elsewhere for the evening, again answer, for the sixth time, that they don’t know. But as soon as they’ve done so, some of the guests say, truthfully, “Now I know! I’m EU!”

Given the above facts, how many EU negotiators are there at the party? And what is the minimum number of guests? (Assume that all the guests have reasoned as well as they could have.)

The solution will appear here on Monday morning (UK time).

You might also like

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 73,200 academics and researchers from 2,540 institutions.

Register now