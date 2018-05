Perlukah undang-undang antiterorisme yang lebih keras?

Disclosure statement Abdil Mughis Mudhoffir terafiliasi dengan Jurusan Sosiologi, Universitas Negeri Jakarta dan LabSosio, Pusat Kajian Sosiologi, FISIP Universitas Indonesia. Rafiqa Qurrata A'yun does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Republish this article Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.