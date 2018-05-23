The Conversation
Politics with Michelle Grattan

The Conversation’s politics podcast

Politics podcast: Anthony Albanese on Labor’s National Conference

Michelle Grattan

Author

Anthony Albanese on Labor's National Conference.

Labor is facing tough tests in coming byelections in its narrowly held seats of Longman in Queensland and Braddon in Tasmania.

Later on, managing the ALP national conference will be a challenge for Bill Shorten who will be anxious to avoid damaging displays of division over controversial issues.

Labor Frontbencher Anthony Albanese is putting on a confident face about the byelections. On the conference, he predicts there will not be a “substantial change” in Labor’s refugee policy. On the issue of recognition of Palestine, another sensitive issue within the party, he says “if you support a two-state solution then by definition one of those states will be Palestine.”

