Retraction: why we removed an article about al-Shabaab

Today we removed an article headlined “It’s discontent, not religion, that draws people to al-Shabaab”. We made the decision after becoming aware of significant factual errors that undermined some of the article’s key arguments.

The inaccuracies were brought to our attention by two researchers who were co-authors of the study on which the article was based. The author of the article published by the Conversation Africa was also cited as a co-author of the paper.

We are committed to providing accurate and reliable information, and to acknowledging errors in an open and transparent way when they occur.