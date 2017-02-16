The Conversation Global videos

Trump wins US election: scholars around the world react

Donald J Trump has emerged victorious in the historic, and historically acerbic, 2016 American presidential election. What does this outcome mean for the world?





Five ways to limit global warming to 1.5°C over the next decade

Phasing out greenhouse gas emissions entirely by mid-century is possible. But the next five to ten years will be the real test of whether we can make that happen.





Six utopian cities of the future that re-imagine life on Earth

Cities will be home to 80% of humanity by the end of the 21st century. Such urbanisation can only be sustainable if eco-friendliness is one of cities’ core features.





Why drug policy in Latin America must change

In this TC Global Explainer, two Latin American scholars lay out the basics of drug policy, expose the ‘war on drugs’ and offer reform suggestions.





Myanmar’s ‘floating people’

The Rohingya use songs and drawings as a way to resist the persecution they face in Myanmar and in Bangladesh.





In Sudan, debating female genital cutting

In Sudan female genital cutting is common in many communities. Now researchers are making movies that debate this tradition, which could change people’s feelings about the controversial practice.



