The Conversation is hiring a philanthropy and non-profit editor

Are you interested in how philanthropy is influencing education and health care? Are you curious about how charities are evaluated? Do you enjoy working with scholars to translate their research for the general public?

We are looking for an experienced journalist and editor who is able to cover a range of issues – from the economic impact of the growing non-profit sector to the history of volunteerism – to lead coverage of philanthropy and the non-profit sector at The Conversation US by commissioning and editing articles from scholars in this growing area of research.

The ideal candidate will have in-depth knowledge of the philanthropic and non-profit sector as well as experience of working in a daily news environment as either a reporter/writer or editor.

The Conversation US

The Conversation US (TCUS) is an independent, non-profit media organization that publishes news analysis and commentary written by academics, edited by journalists, and aimed at the general public.

Our team of professional editors works with scholars from universities across the US to share their research and to apply their expertise to topical issues. All our content is published under a Creative Commons license: we promote the republication (for free) of our articles to other media organizations. Time, Newsweek, Quartz, The Washington Post and Fortune are among our regular republishers.

Launched in the US in October 2014, The Conversation US is part of a global organization founded in 2011. Worldwide, The Conversation reaches an audience of more than 5 million unique readers a month and more than 23 million readers via Creative Commons republication.

About this job

The Editor for Philanthropy and Non-Profit organizations will cover philanthropy and non-profits across a broad range of important current events and topics. These could include: the impact of philanthropy on public policy; the role of US-based NGOs in setting global agendas and priorities; the reasons why charitable giving is hitting record levels in the US; the relationship between gender and philanthropy and so on.

This editor will also be expected to contribute to The Conversation’s general coverage, in particular of business and economics.

The editor will be expected to take a cross-disciplinary, collaborative approach, contributing articles to the seven existing desks at The Conversation: from science and technology to politics and society.

The editor will develop story ideas on a daily basis, commission articles from academics and researchers, and edit and prepare those articles for publication. Some travel is expected to make presentations and to lead writing workshops for academic researchers.

The successful applicant will have experience in turning academic research into compelling stories. S/he will have demonstrable knowledge of the philanthropic and non for profit sector and, ideally, of the research being done about this sector as well as familiarity with business and economics. S/he will be comfortable working in a fast-paced, daily news environment.

Key selection criteria

The Philanthropy and Non-profit Editor will demonstrate the following:

Experience in daily journalism and editing written content

An ability to generate creative and compelling story ideas that complement the daily news agenda

Experience and knowledge of US foundations, philanthropic organizations and non-profits and the scholarship associated with this sector

Knowledge of economics and business a plus

An extensive network of academic contacts in these topic areas would be a plus

Strong organizational skills, ability to work to a daily deadline, manage multiple tasks and work as part of a collaborative team

Care and attention to detail

Experience in online production

If you have a passion for communicating ideas and would like to be part of a new online publication that will make a real difference, we would love to hear from you.

Location: Preference for Boston or Atlanta.

For more information or to send an application please contact job.repliesus@theconversation.com

DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS: Nov. 28, 2016