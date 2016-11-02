The Conversation is hiring an education editor

Do you have a passion for communicating the latest findings on how children learn language or the history of libraries? Do you enjoy working with scholars who are doing cutting edge research in education – from pre-kindergarten to university? We are looking for an experienced journalist and editor who is able to cover a range of issues – from the impact of ‘grade skipping’ to the student debt crisis – to lead the Education desk at The Conversation US by commissioning and editing articles from scholars in the field of education studies.

The ideal candidate will have in-depth knowledge of the main issues in education today as well as experience working in a daily news environment as either a reporter/writer or editor.

DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS: NOV. 28, 2016.

The Conversation US

The Conversation US (TCUS) is an independent, non-profit media organization that publishes news analysis and commentary written by academics, edited by journalists, and aimed at the general public.

A team of professional editors works with scholars from universities across the US to share their research and to apply their expertise to topical issues.

All our content is published under a Creative Commons license: we promote the republication (for free) of our articles to other media organizations. Time, Newsweek, Quartz, The Washington Post and Fortune are among our regular republishers.

Launched in the US in October 2014, The Conversation US joined The Conversation Australia (2011) and The Conversation UK (2013). The Conversation Africa and France were launched in 2015. Worldwide, The Conversation reaches an audience of more than 2.6 million unique readers a month and more than 23 million readers via Creative Commons republication.

Purpose of the role

The Education Editor will lead The Conversation US daily coverage of the latest academic research into and thinking about education, from the pre-school to university as well as adult learning.

Reporting to the Editor TCUS and working closely alongside the other TCUS editors, the Education Editor develops story ideas on a daily basis, commissions articles from academics and researchers, and edits and prepares those articles for publication. This editor must be widely read and well informed on a wide range of education issues - both US and international – covering the span of early childhood to university education. S/he must be comfortable working in a fast paced, daily news environment. Some travel is expected to make presentations and to lead writing workshops for academic researchers.

This role is well-suited to a journalist with at least five years’ experience covering education, demonstrated experience editing, strong communication skills and the ability to manage relationships with key institutions and scholars.

Key selection criteria:

The Education Editor will demonstrate the following:

At least five years experience in daily journalism and editing written content



In-depth knowledge of education issues



An ability to generate creative and compelling story ideas that complement the daily news agenda



An extensive network of academic contacts would be a plus - Strong organizational skills, ability to write to a daily deadline, manage multiple tasks and work as part of a collaborative team

Care and attention to detail

Experience in online production

If you have a passion for communicating ideas and would like to be part of a new online publication that will make a real difference, we would love to hear from you.

For more information or to send an application please contact job.repliesus@theconversation.com

*DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS: MONDAY NOVEMBER 28 2016 *