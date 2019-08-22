The Conversation
Wes Mountain/The Conversation, CC BY-ND

The Strait of Hormuz is the most important oil choke point in the world. Use our interactive map to explore it

Wes Mountain, The Conversation

Author

Partners

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

After months of increasing tension between Iran and the US, on Tuesday the Morrison government committed a warship, surveillance aircraft and about 200 troops to a US-led convoy to protect ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

But why is this small passage – just 39km across at its narrowest point – so important to the international oil trade and why has it become the stage for the growing conflict between the two powers?

And, more to the point, where is it?

Click through our interactive below to get everything you need to know about the Strait and the events that led to Australia’s involvement.

You might also like

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 88,400 academics and researchers from 2,928 institutions.

Register now