Michelle Grattan speaks with the University of Canberra’s Nicholas Klomp about the week in politics. They discuss Barnaby Joyce “playing to the media” while on personal leave, and the increasing pressure on Joyce’s position from his Nationals colleagues – including calls from backbencher Andrew Broad for hhim to resign.

They also talk about Tony Abbott and Scott Morrison’s stoush on immigration, and how all this noise has lifted the focus off Bill Shorten’s shifting position on Adani.