VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on changing the pension age, women in parliament and the au pair saga

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced this week the government would scrap the plan to lift the age for pension eligibility to 70, capping it at 67. AAP/Daniel Pockett

Michelle Grattan talks to University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Deep Saini about the week in politics, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s pilgrimage to the town of Albury, and his decision to scrap the plan to lift pension eligibility to 70.

Meanwhile, Julie Bishop has weighed in to the Liberal party’s culture of bullying in parliament and argued in favour of quotas to increase the number of women in the party.

And finally, a Senate inquiry in underway on Peter Dutton and the au pair visa affair.

