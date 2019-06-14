The Conversation

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on John Setka, press freedom, Adani approval and tax

Michelle Grattan, University of Canberra

Author

Disclosure statement

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners

University of Canberra provides funding as a member of The Conversation AU.

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has called for John Setka to be expelled from the Labor Party. AAP/Bianca de Marchi

Michelle Grattan talks with University of Canberra Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President Academic, Professor Geoff Crisp, about the week in politics.

The discussion includes Anthony Albanese’s call for John Setka, the Victorian boss of the militant CFMMEU, to be expelled from the Labor party; press freedom in Australia following the AFP raids last week; the Queensland government giving final approval for the construction of Adani’s coal mine; and the Morrison government’s determination to pass its tax package in full at the beginning of July.

You might also like

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 85,400 academics and researchers from 2,869 institutions.

Register now