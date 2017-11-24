The Conversation

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Malcolm Turnbull cancelling the House sitting

Michelle Grattan and Nicholas Klomp

Authors

Disclosure statement

The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners

University of Canberra provides funding as a member of The Conversation AU.

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

Lukas Coch/AAP

Michelle Grattan speaks with University of Canberra Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President (Academic) Professor Nick Klomp about the week in Australian politics.

They discuss Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s surprise decision to cancel next week’s sitting of the House of Representatives, whether there’s more more dual citizens to be revealed in parliament, Phillip Ruddock’s review into religious freedoms, the Bennelong byelection heating up, and take a look back on the Queensland election campaign.

You might also like

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 59,200 academics and researchers from 2,221 institutions.

Register now