VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Malcolm Turnbull cancelling the House sitting

Michelle Grattan speaks with University of Canberra Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice-President (Academic) Professor Nick Klomp about the week in Australian politics.

They discuss Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s surprise decision to cancel next week’s sitting of the House of Representatives, whether there’s more more dual citizens to be revealed in parliament, Phillip Ruddock’s review into religious freedoms, the Bennelong byelection heating up, and take a look back on the Queensland election campaign.