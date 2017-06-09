The Conversation

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on national security

Michelle Grattan and Deep Saini

The University of Canberra’s vice-chancellor and president, professor Deep Saini, and professorial fellow Michelle Grattan discuss the week in politics. Topics on the agenda include:

  • Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s desire to have state attorneys-general make parole decisions involving terror suspects;

  • the Fair Work Commission’s decision to phase down the Sunday penalty rate cuts from July to 2020;

  • Scott Morrison’s statement that the Australia economy is growing at the lowest rate since the crash in 2008; and

  • Chief Scientist Alan Finkel’s energy policy review.

