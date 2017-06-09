VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on national security

The University of Canberra’s vice-chancellor and president, professor Deep Saini, and professorial fellow Michelle Grattan discuss the week in politics. Topics on the agenda include:
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s desire to have state attorneys-general make parole decisions involving terror suspects;
the Fair Work Commission’s decision to phase down the Sunday penalty rate cuts from July to 2020;
Scott Morrison’s statement that the Australia economy is growing at the lowest rate since the crash in 2008; and
Chief Scientist Alan Finkel’s energy policy review.