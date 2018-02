Michelle Grattan sits down with University of Canberra vice-chancellor Deep Saini to review the week in politics. They discuss Barnaby Joyce’s future amid increasing pressure from the media and his colleagues, and Malcolm Turnbull’s announcement of a ban of sexual relationships between ministers and their staff.

They also talk about a big issue that was swamped this week – the release of the Closing the Gap report on the tenth anniversary of Kevin Rudd’s apology to the Stolen Generations.