VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the battlegrounds of South Australia, Batman and Adani

Michelle Grattan and Deep Saini

David Mariuz/AAP

Michelle Grattan speaks with Deep Saini about the week in Australian politics. They discuss the mood in South Australia ahead of the state election, the battle in the Batman byelection, and criticism of Bill Shorten’s position on the Adani mine.

