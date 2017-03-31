VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the company tax cut

As the Senate returned on Friday, the fate of the government’s ten-year company tax package was still up in the air. Michelle Grattan tells University of Canberra vice-chancellor Deep Saini that the crossbenchers were not buying the plan.

“The Nick Xenophon Team has been for a long time talking about confining the tax cuts to firms that have a turnover of less than A$10 million annually.

"But then the One Nation team said it was willing to support cuts for firms with up to $50 million turnover a year, and so what the government has been trying to do is drag the Xenophon Team up to the $50 million threshold. And as we speak the outcome of that is still uncertain.”