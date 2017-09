Michelle Grattan speaks with the University of Canberra’s vice-chancellor, Deep Saini, about the week in Australian politics. They discuss the government’s latest message on solving the energy crisis, Tony Abbott’s objection to Macklemore performing at the NRL Grand Final, same-sex marriage campaigners taking to bulk SMS and robocalls, and Peter Dutton’s unhelpful comments about refugees leaving Manus Island and Nauru for the US.