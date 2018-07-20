VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the Mayo byelection and crossbenchers in the parliament

Michelle Grattan discusses the week in politics with Director of the University of Canberra’s Institute for Governance and Policy Analysis, Mark Evans. They examine the Mayo electorate in South Australia, where crossbencher Rebekha Sharkie and Liberal candidate Georgina Downer are contesting the seat, in a broader conversation about the role of crossbenchers and how this can be both a strength and a challenge.

They also reveal the findings from recent focus groups and comment on the potential future landscape of Australian political parties.