The Conversation

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the Mayo byelection and crossbenchers in the parliament

Centre Alliance candidate Rebekha Sharkie is polling strongly ahead of next weekend’s byelection in the South Australian seat of Mayo. AAP/Roy Vandervegt

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the Mayo byelection and crossbenchers in the parliament

Michelle Grattan and Mark Evans

Author

Interviewed

Disclosure statement

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Partners

University of Canberra provides funding as a member of The Conversation AU.

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

Michelle Grattan discusses the week in politics with Director of the University of Canberra’s Institute for Governance and Policy Analysis, Mark Evans. They examine the Mayo electorate in South Australia, where crossbencher Rebekha Sharkie and Liberal candidate Georgina Downer are contesting the seat, in a broader conversation about the role of crossbenchers and how this can be both a strength and a challenge.

They also reveal the findings from recent focus groups and comment on the potential future landscape of Australian political parties.

You might also like

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 70,200 academics and researchers from 2,438 institutions.

Register now