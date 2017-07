The University of Canberra’s deputy vice-chancellor and vice-president (academic), Nicholas Klomp, and professorial fellow Michelle Grattan discuss the week in politics – including how Malcolm Turnbull went on his overseas trips and his London speech about Liberal Party founder Robert Menzies being in the sensible centre, Newspoll showing a rise in the One Nation vote to 11%, the government being stuck on the Finkel report’s proposed clean energy target, and Craig Kelly’s comments.