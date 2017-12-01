VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Turnbull’s backflip on the banking royal commission

Michelle Grattan speaks with the University of Canberra’s Mark Evans, director of the Institute for Governance and Policy Analysis.

They discuss Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s backflip on the banking royal commission, the impact of Barnaby Joyce stepping down as Nationals leader while he fights a byelection in the seat of New England, what might happen when the same-sex marriage bill reaches the lower house next week, and the continued pressure on Labor senator Sam Dastyari to resign from parliament after previously unheard audio emerged of his 2016 remarks to a local Chinese media news conference supporting China’s position in relation to the South China Sea and contradicting Labor policy.