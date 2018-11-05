The Conversation

We asked five experts: are light dairy products better?

Should we all be consuming the low-fat versions? from www.shutterstock.com

We asked five experts: are light dairy products better?

Alexandra Hansen, The Conversation, Caryl Nowson, Evangeline Mantzioris, Malcolm Riley, Nicholas Fuller, Robyn Delbridge

Author

Interviewed

Partners

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

There are always two options on the shelf when we reach for the milk, cheese or yoghurt: normal or “lite”. Less fat is better, right? But what about the goodness found in dairy – is it all there in the reduced fat version?

We asked five experts from various fields if light dairy products are better for our health.

Three out of five experts said yes

Here are their detailed responses:

If you have a “yes or no” health question you’d like posed to Five Experts, email your suggestion to: alexandra.hansen@theconversation.edu.au

Disclosures: Caryl Nowson has received consultancy funds from Meat and Livestock Australia, Dairy Australia DRDC (Dairy Research Development Corp) and and Nestle. Malcolm Riley worked for Dairy Australia from 2006-2010. In his current role, he has worked on projects commissioned by the dairy industry and companies manufacturing dairy foods.

Help us meet the NewsMatch Reader Challenge. Get your gift doubled today.

Support The Conversation

You might also like

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 75,100 academics and researchers from 2,595 institutions.

Register now