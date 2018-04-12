The Conversation

We asked five experts: do I have to drink eight glasses of water per day?

Eight seems like a lot… from www.shutterstock.com

We asked five experts: do I have to drink eight glasses of water per day?

Alexandra Hansen, Jon Bartlett, Karen Dwyer, Michael Tam, Toby Mündel, and Vincent Ho

Author

Interviewed

Partners

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

Everyone knows humans need water and we can’t survive without it. We’ve all heard we should be aiming for eight glasses, or two litres of water per day.

This target seems pretty steep when you think about how much water that actually is, and don’t we also get some water from the food we eat?

We asked five medical and sports science experts if we really need to drink eight glasses of water per day.

All five experts said no

Here are their detailed responses:

If you have a “yes or no” health question you’d like posed to Five Experts, email your suggestion to: alexandra.hansen@theconversation.edu.au

Disclosure statements: Toby Mündel has received research funding from the Gatorade Sport Science Institute and Neurological Foundation of New Zealand, which has included research on hydration.

You might also like

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 65,600 academics and researchers from 2,299 institutions.

Register now