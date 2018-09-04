We asked five experts: do we have to poo every day?

Some days you might find yourself in and out of the toilet, and some days might go by without a single visit for a Number Two. Should this be a cause for concern?

We asked five experts if we have to poo every day.

Five out of five experts said no

Here are their detailed responses:

If you have a “yes or no” health question you’d like posed to Five Experts, email your suggestion to: alexandra.hansen@theconversation.edu.au

Disclosures: Damien Belobrajdic has worked on projects commissioned by food companies manufacturing cereal, dairy and oil products.