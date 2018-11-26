The Conversation

We asked five experts: does everyone need eight hours of sleep?

How much sleep we need depends on us as individuals and varies by age. from www.shutterstock.com

Alexandra Hansen, The Conversation, Chelsie Rohrscheib, Crystal Grant, Gorica Micic, Hailey Meaklim, Stephanie Centofanti

Many of us try to live by the mantra eight hours of work, eight hours of leisure, eight hours of rest. Conventional wisdom has long told us we need eight hours of sleep per day, but some swear they need more, and some (politicians, mostly) say they function fine on four or five.

So is the human brain wired to require eight hours, or is it different for everyone? We asked five experts if everyone needs eight hours of sleep per day.

Five out of five experts said no

Here are their detailed responses:

If you have a “yes or no” health question you’d like posed to Five Experts, email your suggestion to: alexandra.hansen@theconversation.edu.au

Disclosures: Hailey Meaklim is the recipient of an Australian Government Research Training Program Scholarship.

