The Conversation

We asked five experts: is vegetarianism healthier?

Four out of five experts say a vegetarian diet is healthier. brooke lark unsplash

We asked five experts: is vegetarianism healthier?

Alexandra Hansen, The Conversation, Dr Amelia Harray, Katherine Livingstone, Malcolm Forbes, Natalie Parletta, Rosemary Stanton

Author

Interviewed

Partners

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

Vegetarianism is on the rise in Australia, as many vegetarians will gladly tell you. While many people who eschew meat products do so for the sake of animals and the environment, we’re starting to learn more about the negative health effects of meat and the benefits from eating a plant-based diet.

We asked five experts if a vegetarian diet is healthier.

Four out of five experts said yes

Here are their detailed responses:

If you have a “yes or no” health question you’d like posed to Five Experts, email your suggestion to: alexandra.hansen@theconversation.edu.au

None of the authors have any interests or affiliations to declare.

You might also like

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 80,400 academics and researchers from 2,744 institutions.

Register now