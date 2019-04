Are you an #auspol addict? Did you watch the budget speech for fun? Test yourself with our quiz, and catch all our analysis and coverage over here.

<section><h2><p>How well do you know budget 2019?</p></h2></section><section><h2><p><span style="color: rgb(56, 56, 56);">Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has reached back in time to give us an extra tax cut on income already earned during the financial year that’s about to finish. Most people can expect a tax offset – a bonus – of how much as part of their tax return?</span></p></h2></section><section><h3><p><span style="color: rgb(56, 56, 56);">Frydenberg told parliament: “The budget is back in the black and Australia is back on track” for the first time in how many years?</span></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><span style="color: rgb(56, 56, 56);">The estimated surplus for 2019-20 will be…</span></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><span style="color: rgb(56, 56, 56);">This budget predicts wage growth to do what over the next four years?</span></p></h3></section><section><h3><p>What did the budget say about the ATO Tax Avoidance Taskforce?</p><p><br></p><p><br></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><span style="color: rgb(56, 56, 56);">Frydenberg’s headline announcement was the promise to increase the ten-year federal infrastructure spend from the A$75 billion announced last year to a target of $100 billion. </span><span style="color: rgb(38, 50, 56);">Which of these has the government announced entirely new funding for?</span></p></h3></section><section><h3><p>According to this budget, Australia’s n<span style="color: rgb(56, 56, 56);">et debt as a share of the economy is expected to peak in 2018-19 at what percentage of GDP?</span></p></h3></section><section><h3><p>The budget has allocated <span style="color: rgb(56, 56, 56);">$453 million over how many years to extend the provision of 15 hours of preschool?</span></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><span style="color: rgb(56, 56, 56);">$528 million dollars has also been announced for a royal commission into what?</span></p></h3></section><section><h3><p><span style="color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">This budget allocates $9.2 million to stop the spread of what?</span></p></h3></section><section></section><section></section><section></section>

