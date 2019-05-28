The Conversation

A closer look at Scott Morrison’s new ministry

Morrison’s Cabinet features a few new faces, and several familiar ministers in different roles. Rohan Thomson/AAP

A closer look at Scott Morrison’s new ministry

Emil Jeyaratnam, Justin Bergman, Shelley Hepworth, The Conversation, Adam Webster, Alex Reilly, Alexandra Wake, Bronwyn Hinz, Dain Bolwell, Hal Swerissen, Harry Hobbs, Jim Gillespie, Lachlan Johnson, Marion Terrill, Mark Kenny, Paul Burton, Peter Martin, Rob Manwaring, Samantha Hepburn, Stewart Lockie, Will J Grant

Authors

Interviewed

Partners

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

As Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s ministry is sworn in today, we’re taking a closer look at the members of the newly revamped cabinet.

Some of the faces are new – Stuart Robert, for example, takes over the new portfolio overseeing the National Disability Insurance Scheme. And some of the portfolios have shifted, notably Sussan Ley replacing Melissa Price as environment minister.

We’ve asked our experts to appraise the performances of the ministers and highlight what could be the key challenges in their new roles.

In some cases, ministers hold more than one portfolio. To simplify the policy analysis, we’ve chosen a key policy area for which they’re responsible and asked our experts to analyse those.

You might also like

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 84,600 academics and researchers from 2,856 institutions.

Register now