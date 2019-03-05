Adelaide event: Ideas for a better country

Buy tickets here

By any estimation, politics in Australia is in a dire state. The Coalition government is led by its third prime minister in four years, two of whom were toppled by their own party. Before that, Labor ousted two prime ministers. And in the meantime, voters’ trust in politicians is at an all-time low, there is policy inertia on key issues, and ideology and internal politics too often trump good government. We have the diagnosis, but what’s the cure?

This event is your chance to hear from two of Australia’s leading academics about the key issues we face and a way to move forward. Join Associate Professor Alex Reilly and Adjunct Professor Carol Johnson as they chat to The Conversation’s editor Misha Ketchell about what’s missing from the debate.

When: 6pm, Thursday May 9

Where: Ground Floor, Napier Building, The University of Adelaide

We will also launch our latest book Advancing Australia: Ideas for a Better Country. You’ll receive a copy for collection on the night with full-price tickets.

You can read Alex Reilly’s Conversation pieces here, and Carol Johnson’s pieces here.

In Melbourne? Join us at FedSquare for your chance to ask Michelle Grattan about the state of our nation’s politics. If you’re in another capital city, hold tight - we will be announcing more events soon.