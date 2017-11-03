Celebrate The Conversation book launch in your closest capital city

We’re celebrating the launch of The Conversation Yearbook 2017 by taking it across the nation (and popping across to New Zealand too). We’ll be hosting book launches, featuring some of TC’s top thinkers, in Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Sydney, Adelaide and Wellington.

Find the closest event to your hometown below (and remember, you can still buy the Yearbook here):

Wellington

Join The Conversation’s managing editor Misha Ketchell and and New Zealand editor Veronika Meduna. Books available for purchase and signings with a 10% discount on the night.

When: Wednesday 5.30pm, November 8th, 2017

Where: Vic Books Pipitea, Ground Floor Rutherford House 27 Lambton Quay

Cost: Free

Click here for more details.

Perth

Join Professor Peter Newman and The Conversation’s Energy + Environment editor Michael Hopkin as they discuss the state of our planet. From Finkel to endangered finches, what were this year’s highlights (and lowlights) in energy policy, climate science and conservation.

When: 5.30pm-7pm, December 6th, 2017

Where: Curtin St Georges Terrace , 139 St Georges Terrace, Perth

Cost: Donation

RSVP for Perth’s event here.

Brisbane

Join Michelle Grattan, Charis Palmer and Fabrizio Carmignani as they discuss the year that was, from #Trump leading a war on reality in the US, Pauline Hanson staging #BurqaGate closer to home, and Tony Abbott suggesting he could be drafted back to the leadership.

When: Monday 6pm, December 11th, 2017

Where: The Greek Club, 29 Edmondstone St, South Brisbane

Cost: Ticket $17.50, ticket & book (save $10) $27.50

Click here to purchase your tickets.

Melbourne

Join The Conversation’s Chief Political Correspondent, Michelle Grattan, and Politics + Society Editor, Amanda Dunn, as they discuss the key political moments of 2017.

When: Tuesday 6pm, December 12th, 2017

Where: MPavillion, Queen Victoria Gardens, St Kilda Rd, Melbourne

Cost: Free

Click here for more details.

Sydney

Join acclaimed psychologist Hugh Mackay and The Conversation FactCheck editor Lucinda Beaman as they discuss the state of our nation.

When: Wednesday 6pm, December 13th, 2017

Where: Gleebooks, 49 Glebe Point Rd, Glebe NSW

Cost: $25 for general public, $20 for Gleebooks members - book included in price.

Click here to purchase your tickets.

Adelaide

Join Dr Hannah Brown and The Conversation’s Science + Technology editor Sarah Keenihan as they discuss the year’s best in science discoveries and developments.

When: Friday 5.30pm, December 15th, 2017

Where: TBC

Cost: Donation

Click here to purchase your tickets.