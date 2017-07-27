The Conversation
3nk3sxf7 1501098848

Global series: Venezuela’s collapse

Facing hunger, scarcity, sickness, protest and no clear path toward salvation, Venezuela is on the brink of something, but just what is not clear. ビッグアップジャパン/flickr, CC BY-SA

Global series: Venezuela’s collapse

Catesby Holmes and Stephan Schmidt

Authors

Partners

View all partners

Republish this article

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license.

Facing hunger, scarcity, sickness, protest and no clear path toward salvation, Venezuela is on the brink of something, but just what is not clear. ビッグアップジャパン/flickr, CC BY-SA

Bankruptcy. Hunger. Creeping despotism. Political prisoners. Mass exodus. Popular uprisings. Police killings. The world has watched aghast this past year as Venezuela, once a rich and stable South American nation, has descended into chaos.

The Conversation Global has followed events in the country closely, commissioning local experts to explain the unexplainable. Here, we bring you our best news and analysis of Venezuela’s crisis, written by the people who live it every day.

For Venezuela, there may be no happily ever after

In the face of rising protest, Venezuela’s government has called on the military to squelch dissent. Efecto Eco /Wikimedia, CC BY, CC BY

Venezuela’s opposition has called a 48-hour strike to stop the Maduro government from rewriting the constitution. But grassroots democracy may not be able to save the Bolivarian Republic. Miguel Angel Latouche

Fight or flight? For young Venezuelans, that is the question

Those who’ve stayed in Venezuela are there to fight. Hugo Londoño/flickr, CC BY-SA, CC BY-SA

As violence spikes, hunger spreads, and their country unravels, the youth of Venezuela must decide whether to join the resistance at home or build their lives abroad. Emilio Osorio Alvarez

Inside Venezuela’s economic collapse

Inflation reached 800% in Venezuela. Here, a banknote featuring president Nicolas Maduro’s face has been stamped as ‘devalued’. Jorge Silva/Reuters

How is a country that was once South America’s richest now on the verge of bankruptcy? A Venezuelan economist breaks down his country’s complicated descent into chaos. Henkel García U

Venezuela has a fake news problem too

It’s hard to know what to believe these days. Marco Bello/Reuters

The president has fled the country. An activist has died in jail. A military coup is afoot. Fake news is dividing Venezuelans, making a peaceful end to its profound crisis ever less likely. Miguel Angel Latouche

Is Venezuela’s military finally getting restless?

If Maduro is to stay in power, he needs to keep these guys on his side. Reuters

If the military abandons Venezuela’s power-grabbing president, it’s game over for the Maduro regime, which relies on the army’s willingness to continue repressing, even killing, the citizens it is supposed to protect. Benigno Alarcón

Rex Tillerson’s long, troubled history in Venezuela

ExxonMobil and Venezuela have been spatting over oil for decades. Reuters

Venezuela and ExxonMobil have been fighting over oil for decades. How will Rex Tillerson’s history impact relations between the US and Venezuela now that he’s leading the US State Department? Sary Levy-Carciente and María Teresa Romero

You might also like

The Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew interdicts a group of Haitian migrants July 11, 2017, approximately 22 miles south of Great Inagua, Bahamas. Coast Guard News/flickr

Global series: World in Exile

Chilean peacekeepers prepare to depart Haiti, where hurricanes and unstable governance have become major threats to the peace and safety of the populace. United Nations Photo / flickr

Global series: Countries in combat

Most popular on The Conversation

Expert Database

Want to write?

Write an article and join a growing community of more than 53,500 academics and researchers from 2,102 institutions.

Register now