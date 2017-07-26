Global series: Wild world

Wild world rounds up The Conversation Global’s best articles on animals, from glow-in-the-dark frogs to the wood beetles that do humanity’s dirty work.

Climate change and tourism development in Mexico are altering the country’s shoreline, endangering the habitat of sea turtles. But tourists prefer pristine, natural beaches, too.

The two species mated 500,000 years ago, leaving a genetic mark to this day. This knowledge could help save them from extinction.

New data shows that the hairy-legged vampire bat of Pernambuco, Brazil, has developed an appetite for human blood over that of other possible prey.

It’s only thanks to decomposition brought about by hardworking beetles and friendly fungi that we’re not all buried under dead organic matter.

If the numerous species traded for pets, exhibits and medicines are to have any future in the wild, it’s past time to protect them.

Scientists in Argentina have discovered a frog that glows in moonlight and at twilight. Previously, florescence had only been traced to a few species of insects and birds and had never been scientifically reported in any of the world’s 7,000-plus amphibian species.