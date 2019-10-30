Michelle Grattan and Amanda Dunn in Melbourne: get your tickets today

The Conversation presents:

An evening In Conversation with Michelle Grattan, AO

Join one of Australia’s sharpest political minds for an evening discussing the politics and policy of 2019.

When: Wednesday 20 November at 6pm

Where: B117, Melbourne School of Design, Basement Level, Glyn Davis Building, The University of Melbourne, Parkville

Buy your tickets here.

The Conversation’s Politics and Society Editor Amanda Dunn will be interviewing The Conversation’s Chief Political Correspondent Michelle Grattan about what has been a fascinating and surprising year in Australian politics.

This event is to launch The Conversation’s 2019 Yearbook, a collection of some of our most significant articles from the past year. Tickets include a complimentary copy of the Yearbook.

Michelle Grattan has been a member of the Canberra parliamentary press gallery for more than 40 years, during which time she has covered all of the most significant stories in Australian politics.

Tickets are complimentary for Friends of the Conversation. Please contact donate@theconversation.com for more details.