Paid journalism internship launched by The Conversation and Lloyd’s Register Foundation

The Conversation is excited to announce its first paid internship programme, offering budding journalists their first step on the career ladder.

The Lloyd’s Register Foundation is providing the funds for two three-month placements with The Conversation, the independent news and commentary website produced by journalists and academics.

Successful candidates will work with the site’s science and technology team to gain invaluable experience as commissioning editors at The Conversation’s headquarters in London.

The Conversation operates a fast-paced daily newsroom and interns will have the chance to generate story ideas, identify and work with contributing authors, edit articles and promote the site through social media. There may also be a chance to contribute to the site’s monthly podcast.

Reporting to the science editor, the interns will have extensive opportunities to practice and develop their skills and learn from The Conversation’s highly experienced team.

The ideal candidates will be full of ideas for stories, good at dealing with people and difficult concepts, and meticulous in checking details. A background in science or technology would be an advantage but what’s more important is an enthusiasm for translating interesting, complex ideas into engaging, accessible writing for a mass audience. Excellent English language skills are essential.

The internships are full-time, temporary paid roles based on 40 hours’ work a week and paid at the London Living Wage of £10.20 an hour (£408 a week). Placements will run April-June and July-September 2018. The Conversation encourages candidates from all backgrounds to apply.

The Conversation is a non-profit news-led website that aims to inform public debate with evidence-based journalism that unlocks the expertise of academic researchers. The site’s team of professional journalists commission and edit articles written by university researchers from every branch of academia, using their expertise to explain current events, important trends and the latest and most interesting research.

The Conversation’s editor, Stephen Khan, said: “We are thrilled that our partnership with the Lloyd’s Register Foundation will now support two paid internships at The Conversation.

"These interns will work closely with our editors, learning about how articles are commissioned and crafted. Such schemes are vital as we seek to cultivate and encourage editing talent. We hope their contribution will prove valuable as we look to produce content that explains and explores issues of importance and interest to the general public.”

The Lloyd’s Register Foundation is a charity that helps to protect life and property and support education, engineering-related research and public engagement.

To apply for one of the internships, candidates should send their CV and a covering letter, along with five ideas for articles that The Conversation’s science and technology team could commission, to Stephen Harris (stephen.harris@theconversation.com) by February 28, 2018.