Pitch to publication: how The Conversation works

Ever wondered how we produce articles here at The Conversation? Now you know. CC BY-ND

The Conversation isn’t like most news organisations and is unique in how its pieces are commissioned, edited and published.

We exclusively publish academics, and ensure that everything on our site is evidence-based and pulled from the latest research and data.

From the minute an academic pitches their idea, to the moment we press publish on an article, the process can be a little tricky to understand. That’s why our deputy multimedia editor Wes Mountain produced this video to explain how we work. Enjoy!

If you still have any questions about our editorial process, feel free to post them in the comments. We’ll keep an eye on them over the next couple of days.

