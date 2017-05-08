The Conversation chatbot launches in Facebook Messenger

There’s a brand new way to get the best analysis and news from Australia’s experts: subscribe to The Conversation chatbot.

What’s a chatbot, you ask? It’s an interactive program you use on your phone that delivers the information you want, when you want it. Our speedy news chatbot runs in Facebook Messenger (which is an app that can be downloaded, and is separate to the main Facebook app).

Our chatbot will ask you a series of questions to find out what kind of stories you want and when.

Importantly, it will ask if you’d like a morning update to be delivered to your phone. You can subscribe to get all our latest stories every morning (either at 7am, 8am or 9am).

Don’t want to read it all? No problem; you can subscribe by topic if you want. If you are only interested in science and technology, you can ask the chatbot subscription to send you only stories from our Science and Technology section in the morning update. Perhaps you want Arts and Culture analysis, and Cities stories – just tailor your subscription in the chatbot.

If you ever need to start again or reset the bot, just send it a message saying “reset” or “restart”. And you can manage your subscriptions by tapping one of the choices on the menu (which is symbolised by the three horizontal lines).

Ours is a simple chatbot designed to get you the content you’re after, and fast. Subscribe on your phone by clicking here.