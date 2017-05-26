Subscribe Blog Notes from The Conversation UK The Conversation Quiz – #13 May 26, 2017 12.03pm EDT Will de Freitas Author Will de Freitas Environment + Energy Editor, The Conversation Partners View all partners Republish this article Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license. titiya chuaichat / shutterstock Quiz Previous post May 24, 2017 The Conversation editor based in Manchester on our coverage of the arena attack Paul Keaveny Found this article useful? A tax-deductible gift of $30/month helps deliver knowledge-based, ethical journalism. Make a donation