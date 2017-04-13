Subscribe Blog Notes from The Conversation UK The Conversation quiz – #7 April 13, 2017 10.42am EDT Will de Freitas Author Will de Freitas Environment + Energy Editor, The Conversation Partners View all partners Republish this article Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under Creative Commons license. Kisialiou Yury / shutterstock No googling! Quiz Previous post April 7, 2017 The Conversation quiz – #6 Will de Freitas The Conversation is a non-profit + your donation is tax deductible. Help knowledge-based, ethical journalism today. Make a donation