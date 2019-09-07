The Conversation: special preview screening of The Real Prime Suspect with homicide and forensics Q&A

Readers of The Conversation are invited to a special screening of an episode of The Real Prime Suspect – a new true crime series from CBS Reality. Presented by former Scotland Yard detective Jackie Malton, one of the first female members of the Flying Squad, and the inspiration for the character of DCI Jane Tennison, played by Helen Mirren in the multi-award winning drama Prime Suspect. The screening is at 18:30 on Wednesday September 18th at the Courthouse Hotel in central London, with a drinks reception from 18:00.

Using her exceptional list of contacts, Malton revisits the notorious case of the Saturday Night Strangler – Wales’ first documented serial killer. Joined by police, detectives and scientists who experienced the investigation first hand, Malton reveals how the cold case was finally solved, 30 years after two young women were murdered.

The screening will include a drinks reception and Q&A hosted by The Conversation’s cities editor, Emily Lindsay Brown. Malton will be joined on the panel by leading criminologist Fiona Brookman and forensic scientist Martin Evison, to discuss the themes and issues raised by the episode.

The event is free and the screening is an opportunity for you to see the episode before it airs on television – and to put your questions about homicide, police investigations and forensic science to our panel of experts.

To secure your place, email khalil.cassimally@theconversation.com with your full name. To give everyone a fair chance to attend, individuals may only book up to two places. Since not everyone who asks for tickets uses them, we send out more tickets than there are places. This means that admission is on a first come first served basis, and is not guaranteed.