The great movie scenes: Back to the Future

Still from Back to the Future, 1985.

Bruce Isaacs, University of Sydney

What makes a film a classic? In this video series, film scholar Bruce Isaacs looks at a classic film and analyses its brilliance.

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future is that rare Hollywood film that is both a blockbuster and a cult classic, and was easily the highest grossing film that year. In this episode of Close-Up, we look at the politics underpinning Back to the Future in the era of Reagan’s America.

