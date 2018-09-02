The great movie scenes: Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette

What makes a film a classic? In this column, film scholar Bruce Isaacs looks at a classic film and analyses its brilliance.

Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film Marie Antoinette divided both critics and audience alike with its playful depiction of historical events. Many critics felt that by choosing to depict history on film, Coppola had a responsibility to be faithful to that history.

While some of the harshest critics accused the film of abusing historical facts, Coppola’s Marie Antoinette is a sophisticated recreation of the past through the impressionistic lens of the present. The film has a lot to say about how we experience the past, and how that past is relevant to us today.

