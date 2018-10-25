You’re invited: launch of The Conversation 2018 Yearbook

Our latest book – The Conversation Yearbook 2018, 50 standout articles from Australia’s top thinkers – is about to hit bookshops. And you’re invited it help us launch it. Come and meet The Conversation editors and fellow readers as we discuss the year that was at one of our launch events.

In an era when everyone has an opinion, we rely on recognised experts more than ever. Our Yearbook 2018 brings you Australia’s leading thinkers as they offer their analysis of the issues that fuelled public debate this year.

We’d love to see you at one of the following events. Follow the links to RSVP.

Sydney

Tuesday November 6th at Gleebooks.

Join Chief Political Correspondent Michelle Grattan in conversation with Business + Economy editor Peter Martin. Tickets here.

Melbourne

Wednesday November 21 at Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Join Chief Political Correspondent Michelle Grattan in conversation with Editor Misha Ketchell. Tickets here.

Perth

Tuesday November 27 at Murdoch University.

Join climate scientist Bill Hare and Energy + Environment editor Michael Hopkin as they discuss the state of our planet. Tickets here.

Canberra

Tuesday November 29 at Muse.

Join political historian Chris Wallace in conversation with Business + Economy editor Peter Martin. Tickets here.

Brisbane

Monday December 10 at Avid Reader, West End.

This one’s for the Curious Kids! Join astrophysicist Jonti Horner, astronomers Josh Calcino and Dr Janine Hoormann, and our Curious Kids editor Sunanda Creagh as they answer your curious kids’ questions about space. What’s the likelihood aliens exist? Why do stars twinkle? How many galaxies are out there? Tickets here (kids and teenagers are free with accompanying adults)

We hope to see you there. If you can’t make it, you can always show your support for The Conversation by donating and becoming a Friend. Copies of Yearbook 2018 can be pre-ordered here.