Albanese suggests Fatima Payman likely to quit Labor Party imminently

Anthony Albanese has flagged he expects rebel Labor senator Fatima Payman to quit the Labor Party imminently.

Answering a question in parliament from the opposition, the prime minister said: “I expect further announcements in the coming days, which will explain exactly what the strategy has been over now more than a month”.

Albanese suspended Payman from caucus on Sunday after she said on ABC TV that she would cross the floor again if necessary. This followed her doing so on a pro-Palestinian motion moved by the Greens last week.

On Tuesday it was reported Payman had met with Muslim leaders and political strategist Glenn Druery, dubbed the “preference whisperer”, who has worked with a range of micro parties over many years.

Asked that night on the ABC’s 7.30 whether it was acceptable for Payman to be talking with Labor’s opponents Albanese said “clearly, it’s not acceptable”.

He suggested this had not just happened since the events of the last few days,

“The idea that this happened just in the last 24 hours is I think not what has occurred.

"Clearly […] someone doesn’t just pop up on Insiders because they were walking past the studio on Sunday”.

Albanese, who called Payman to The Lodge on Sunday, said he had asked for an explanation about what motivated her interview but “I haven’t received one.

"Just as Senator Payman’s caucus colleagues weren’t given the courtesy of any advance notice that she would cross the floor to vote for a position that is not consistent with Labor’s position, when it comes to the Middle East.”

Albanese has stressed that by breaking party solidarity Payman has “placed herself outside the Labor party”. She has said “some members” were attempting to “intimidate” her into resigning from the Senate.

Druery has confirmed he has met Muslim community leaders about the election and a meeting included Payman. But he had no contract with the Muslim leaders.

Thursday is the last parliamentary sitting day before the winter recess. The Greens have been discussing some move on the Palestine issue before parliament rises.

On Wednesday evening the government passed a motion in the House of Representatives that said, “That this House endorses the Government’s position to support the recognition of the State of Palestine as part of a peace process in support of a two-state solution and a just and enduring peace”.

The Opposition and the Greens opposed the motion.