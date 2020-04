Au Mexique, la pandémie frappe un pays déjà fragilisé par la précarité et sa dépendance économique

Disclosure statement

Gerardo Traslosheros is affiliated with. MEXICAN COUNCIL OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMEXI. AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND MEXICO BUSINESS COUNCIL ANZMEX MEXICAN CHAPTER OF THE PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION COUNCIL PEC) UNE MEXICO

Fernanda Arreola does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.