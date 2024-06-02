Can chameleons change colour in their sleep? The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast

Have you ever wondered how chameleons change colour? And can they do this while they’re asleep? What about if they are able to dream? Does their dream flash across their bodies in reds, turquoises and greens?

Join curious ten-year-old Ikechukwu from Lagos, Nigeria, as he takes all his questions to an expert!

Featuring Russell Ligon, a recent postdoctoral researcher at Cornell University in the US.

The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast is published in partnership with FunKids, the UK’s children’s radio station. It’s hosted and produced by Eloise. The executive producer is Gemma Ware.

Russell Ligon recently finished a postdoctoral research position at Cornell University. He’s received funding for his work on chameleons from the National Science Foundation, Harvard Travellers Club, American Society of Naturalists, Animal Behavior Society, American Society for Ichthyologists and Herpetologists and Arizona State University where he did his PhD.

