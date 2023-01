Cinco claves para hablar con un conspiranoico

Mathew Marques es miembro de National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance Social Science Advisory Group.

Karen Douglas ha recibido financiación de European Research Council, Leverhulme Trust, British Academy, Australian Research Council, y the Economic and Social Research Council.

Partners

University of Nottingham provides funding as a founding partner of The Conversation UK.

La Trobe University provides funding as a member of The Conversation AU.

View all partners