Cómo perjudica la atención mediática a las candidatas políticas

Disclosure statement

Daphne Joanna van der Pas recibe fondos de NWO (Dutch Science Council).

Loes Aaldering recibe fondos de Dutch Research Council. Es miembro del partido político GroenLinks.

Tobias Rohrbach does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.