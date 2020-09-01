Coronavirus restrictions in your state

While COVID-19 restrictions were initially announced by the federal government and implemented across Australia in March, since then the states and territories have devised their own strategies to manage the virus. This approach acknowledges different areas will be affected in different ways and at varying times.

But as a result, it can be hard to keep track of the mass of information around changing restrictions, particularly with different rules scattered around lengthy government website pages.

So we’ve compiled some of the key restrictions in each state and territory.

These restrictions are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.